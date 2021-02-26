Ole Miss comes up short at #5 South Carolina

Ole Miss cut their deficit to three coming out of the media timeout, but South Carolina managed to get to the free throw line and end the quarter up 22-16. The Rebels would go cold shooting for 3:33 and allow the Gamecocks to go up by nine midway through the second quarter. Austin snapped the scoring drought with two free throws after going down by 11 points. Cooke extended her team’s lead to 13 with just over a minute left in the half. The Gamecocks forced Ole Miss to shoot 0-of-12 from the field to end the first half with a 33-20 halftime lead.