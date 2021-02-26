Mother, 2 children killed in apartment fire

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - A woman and her two children were killed in an apartment fire in Jackson on Friday morning.
Firefighters arrived at Pine Ridge Garden Apartments off of Terry Road just before 8:30.
The fire was in a second floor apartment in building P.
Firefighters entered and found four people inside.
A mother and infant were found dead, while another two children were rushed to the hospital. One of those two children died at the hospital.
Firefighters were able to extinguish the blaze.
Investigators are working to determine the cause of the fire. The coroner will determine their identities and manner of death at a later time.
It’s unclear what caused the fire to begin.
Copyright 2021 WLBT. All rights reserved.