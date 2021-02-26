Lumumba: It will take federal, state assistance to make improvements to Jackson’s infrastructure

Mayor Lumumba said, “The challenges with infrastructure are more significant than they have ever been. That’s because we have an aging city. Not only do we have more street issues and concern in terms of our roads, but we have pipes that are described as peanut brittle. When our city employees get in the hole in order to repair the pipes, and they literally are tasked with repairing breaks that take place and in some instances they can sit back and wait for mere moments before another break occurs just yards away from where they initially tried to make the repair.”