First Alert Forecast: rainy periods likely throughout morning before turning by this evening

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - It’s another mild morning in the 50′s across central and SW MS. Scattered showers and a few thunderstorms are possible throughout the morning, mainly for our northern counties. Showers may linger into lunch time too. The stalled front will lift northwards by this afternoon/evening and will allow us to turn drier later on today. Highs today will rise to the lower to middle 70′s.
Spotty showers are possible overnight with overnight lows falling to the lower 60′s. Over the weekend, we will continue to see unsettled conditions with periods of scattered showers likely. It will get warmer out with highs in the upper 70′s to lower 80′s. Expect it to feel a bit more humid as well.
Chances for rain will remain elevated into our next work week. A cold front looks push in bringing more showers to the region. High temperatures into next week look to be a bit cooler in the 60′s with this front moving in. We could see conditions quiet down by the middle/end of next week.
