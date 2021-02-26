First Alert Forecast: rainy periods likely throughout morning before turning by this evening

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - It’s another mild morning in the 50′s across central and SW MS. Scattered showers and a few thunderstorms are possible throughout the morning, mainly for our northern counties. Showers may linger into lunch time too. The stalled front will lift northwards by this afternoon/evening and will allow us to turn drier later on today. Highs today will rise to the lower to middle 70′s.