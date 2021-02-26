Emergency rental assistance program to be launched in March

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - There’s $200 million in HUD rental assistance available to Mississippians in need of emergency pandemic relief.
And it kicks off in March.
Governor Tate Reeves has assigned the Mississippi Home Corporation (MHC) as the agency that will distribute the federal relief funds.
The program is called RAMP, which is the acronym for Rental Assistance For Mississippians Program and thousands of people are on the waiting list.
The Senate Housing Committee and chair, Senator Barbara Blackmon, met with MHC Thursday to discuss the program rollout, talk about ways to prevent double-dipping, and encourage the agency to use the majority of the funds before September 30, or lose them.
MHC will be working with landlords and utility companies to clear up debt going back to the beginning of the COVID-19 outbreak.
Copyright 2021 WLBT. All rights reserved.