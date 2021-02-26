ATM burglarized in Flowood, undetermined amount of cash taken

FLOWOOD, Miss. (WLBT) - Police in Flowood are investigating an ATM burglary that happened in the wee hours of the morning Friday.
Detectives say they responded to an alarm call at a local credit union.
When the officers arrived on the scene, they found that the ATM had been burglarized and an undetermined amount of cash had been taken.
Officer located an abandoned truck nearby that was used in the burglary.
They say the truck was stolen from a local hotel.
Surveillance video shows a black SUV and a white dully truck, both from the state of Texas.
If you have any information that could help the police, call Crime Stoppers at 601-355-8477 (TIPS).
Copyright 2021 WLBT. All rights reserved.