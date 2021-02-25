Jackson Public Works Director: ‘We’re going to get through this’

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Jackson Public Works Director Charles Williams touted the progress the city has made in restoring water at a press conference Thursday afternoon.
Still, Williams is asking residents to conserve water if possible and to report water main breaks if they see them.
“We are encouraged by what we are seeing and want (people) to continue to be patient and know that the water is coming,” he said. “We’re going to get through this.”
He said efforts to restore water are on schedule and believes Jackson could have water service back in place across the city by the end of the week.
“We are better today than we were Monday, Tuesday or Wednesday. If we have a good night tonight and going into the weekend, we could be closer to restoration,” he said.
Among positive signs, Williams said the city is starting to see the pressure build back in the system.
Jackson also is seeing water restored at higher-elevated areas, another sign pressure is building.
“We have areas at Broadstreet and other higher-elevated areas, they’re getting water, so it’s eventually going to push south,” he said.
During last week’s winter storms, freezing temperatures caused water production at the city’s main water treatment plant to come to a stop. The city’s reserve tanks were drained and the system ran dry.
In all, about 43,000 Jackson customers were reporting little or no water pressure at the height of the crisis.
To restore service, the city had to first focus on restoring pressure.
“We have put in a lot of work over the last couple of days,” Williams said. “We’re still not out of the woods, but we are pretty much on schedule with where we thought we would be.”
Meanwhile, Williams said Jackson could begin doing water testing this weekend or early next week to determine if boil water notices can be lifted.
Almost all of the capital city’s water customers are currently under boil water notices.
The city is still facing challenges, though.
Parts of South Jackson are reporting low or no water pressure.
Crews are also bracing for potential water main breaks, as water pressure is restored.
“As the pressure starts to increase, we’ll start to see breaks,” he said. “It’s encouraging that is on some of the smaller lines. We don’t anticipate that being a hindrance. If we see more breaks, we will possibly bring in contractors to assist us.”
The director said three city crews are currently on standby to handle breaks over the weekend.
“That process is this: we can’t go out and dig up the street. We have to make calls to Atmos and 811. They have to come out and mark it,” he said. “Be patient, stay with us and we’re going to get through this.”
