Volunteer fire departments band together to provide tankers to Jackson firefighters during water crisis

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - As Jackson firefighters wrestled the flames pouring out of an abandoned house on Clifton Street Friday, crews reported low water pressure from hydrants at that location.
Assistant Fire Chief Patrick Armon said his crews shuttled water, a practice that involves hooking hoses directly to the fire trucks themselves instead of hydrants.
“That’s not as easy as it is to just tap a hydrant and get on an endless supply of water,” Armon said. “It makes the task a little more difficult, but it’s nothing that we can’t overcome and can’t do.”
Armon said each truck holds five hundred gallons of water and they typically respond with five to six trucks.
What he’s concerned about are larger fires than they’ve battled thus far.
“If we were to have [a fire] on a larger scale, like a warehouse or one of those large structures, multi-unit apartment or something like that, that would be an issue,” Armon said. “That’s where we would have a major issue.”
Hinds County EMA Director Joey Perkins said the county’s twelve volunteer fire departments are specially suited to help because they’re used to carrying water to rural areas that don’t have hydrants.
“With water out in Jackson, where they can’t get it out of fire hydrants, we’re supplying them with tankers when they go to a fire that you know, haul 3,000, 4,000, 5000 gallons of water so they can extinguish the fire,” Perkins said.
Perkins said the volunteer fire departments don’t have an actual mutual aid agreement with the city of Jackson.
Instead, they offered to help on a “handshake deal” and step in when needed.
Since the water crisis and pressure concerns began, Armon said his crews have battled nearly a dozen fires across the city.
Only once have they required the county’s services.
However, Armon also wanted to address inadvertent misinformation put out during Gov. Tate Reeves’ Tuesday press conference, when the governor said the volunteer firefighters were not only capable of providing fire service for the city of Jackson, but claimed they were doing that now.
“The county is not providing services to the citizens. The Jackson Fire Department is providing fire service to the city of Jackson. We are a Class 3 fire department and the county volunteered to provide the city of Jackson with tankers,” Armon said.
Councilman Ashby Foote says he’s encouraged by the camaraderie between the county and city during this turbulent time.
“I don’t remember a time like this where we had the water pressure this low for this extended period of time and the realization that it may go on for another week or two. And I’m glad we were able to bring in some tankers and some bottled water to address the private citizens’ concerns with drinking water, but we also need to be very aware of the challenges it presents to the fire department,” Foote said.
