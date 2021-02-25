Vaccinated for virus, Jimmy Carter and wife back in church

FILE- In this March 27, 2018 file photo, former President Jimmy Carter speaks during a funeral service for former and former Georgia Gov. Zell Miller, in Atlanta. Carter is now the longest-living president in American history. The 39th president on Friday, March 19, 2019, reached the age of 94 years, 172 days - one day beyond the lifespan of George H.W. Bush, who died in November. (AP Photo/John Bazemore, File) (Source: John Bazemore)