Sumter man charged with exposing children and adults to HIV

SUMTER, S.C. (WIS) - A Sumter man previously charged in connection with inappropriate acts with children is now facing additional charges.
On February 24, 26-year-old Dominique Weston was charged with two counts of exposing another to HIV.
Earlier this month, Weston was taken into custody after a witness reported finding inappropriate content on his cell phone.
He was charged with 3rd-degree criminal sexual conduct, attempted lewd act with a minor, and 2nd-degree sexual exploitation of a minor. A charge of 1st-degree criminal sexual conduct was later added after an investigation.
Police also have charged a woman acquainted with Weston after shots were fired into his vehicle following an argument on Feb. 9.
Danielle Henderson, 30, was taken into custody on Feb. 24 and charged with discharging a firearm into an occupied vehicle.
Weston and Henderson are both being held at the Sumter County Sheriff’s Office Detention Center.
