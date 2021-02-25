Stokes and Lumumba go back and forth in heated war of words

Councilman Kenneth Stokes responded, ”We tried to get the mayor to sue Siemens forever. He wouldn’t do it cuz he had friends in there. Who put on the agenda to sue Siemens? Kenny Stokes. I even put on the agenda that we hire Gibbs Law Firm because they had won some money from Siemens and that’s when the mayor come up with who? These folks out of Birmingham. And gave him how much? Thirty million dollars. You didn’t have what they said, 89, they gave 30-million to some lawyers out of Birmingham. And ain’t it funny how this money now trickling back for his re-election? Oh, I’m a tell it now. Y’all don’t want me to tell it? Tell him don’t ask Kenny Stokes.”