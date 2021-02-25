Police, U.S. Marshals searching for teen who stole, wrecked police car, ran off

PEARL, Miss. (WLBT) - A manhunt is underway in Pearl after police say a teen stole a police vehicle, fled, and wrecked it near East Metro Parkway.
Pearl police were attempting to serve a warrant at a home on Reynolds Street for a stolen vehicle when the suspect, who was handcuffed, was able to get into the front seat of a officer’s vehicle and drive away, according to Public Information Officer Greg Flynn.
The suspect drove to the East Metro Parkway area, where he wrecked the vehicle, got out, and ran into a wooded area nearby, Flynn said.
“He was handcuffed in the back seat and somehow got in the front seat and took off,” Flynn said.
Several agencies are participating in the manhunt, including the Pearl Police Department, the Mississippi Highway Patrol, the U.S. Marshals Service and Rankin County Sheriff’s Department.
Flynn says nobody else was injured.
Officials have K9s, helicopters and drones assisting in the search. They say the suspect is still handcuffed.
Brandon and Flowood police are also assisting.
