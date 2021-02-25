National Guard troops assisting with water distribution Thurs., see locations

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Water distribution will look a bit different at four Jackson area schools Thursday.
As promised by Governor Tate Reeves, National Guard troops will be assisting with providing non-potable or non-drinking water to Mississippi without the resource.
Soldiers will be helping distribute non-potable water from tanker trucks.
The freezing temperatures from last week’s storm broke the city’s age-old water system, requiring major repairs.
Here are the non-potable water distribution sites open from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.:
Provine High School - 2400 Robinson St, Jackson, MS 39209
Calloway High School - 601 Beasley Rd, Jackson, MS 39206
Forest Hill High School - 2607 Raymond Rd, Jackson, MS 39212
Parking lot across the street from Walton Elementary School - 3200 Bailey Ave, Jackson, MS 39213
Hosted by the city, here are the other locations where you can find non-potable water Thursday:
10 a.m to 2 p.m.
Jackson Fire Department Station 1 – 555 West St. Jackson, MS 39201
Jackson Fire Department Station 7 – 4265 North State St. Jackson, MS 39206
Jackson Fire Department Station 10 – 355 Woodrow Wilson Drive, Jackson, MS 39213
Jackson Fire Department Station 24 – 1240 Wiggins Rd., Jackson, MS 39203
9 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Metrocenter Mall (parking lot) – 3645 Hwy 80 Jackson, MS 39204
9 a.m. to 6 p.m.
Raines Elementary School – 156 N Flag Chapel Road, Jackson, MS 39209
The city remains under a boil water notice and officials are asking people who do have water to conserve it to help get the system back online faster.
