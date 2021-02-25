Man pleads guilty in 2019 shooting of Madison Co. deputies

MADISON CO., Miss. (WLBT) - Edgar Egbert, the man accused of shooting Madison County deputy Brad Sullivan, pleaded guilty to six counts of attempted murder Thursday.
Egbert is accused of abducting and tying a man up inside a home. Authorities said when they arrived on the scene, Egbert led them on a chase, wrecked his vehicle, and fired shots at them.
Two deputies were wounded, including Sullivan, who was shot in the head and spent months recovering.
Egbert faces between 20 years and a life sentence for each charge. He will be sentenced at a later date.
