Man pleads guilty in 2019 shooting of Madison Co. deputies
Edgar Egbert (Source: Madison County SO)
By Jacob Gallant | February 25, 2021 at 11:02 AM CST - Updated February 25 at 11:02 AM

MADISON CO., Miss. (WLBT) - Edgar Egbert, the man accused of shooting Madison County deputy Brad Sullivan, pleaded guilty to six counts of attempted murder Thursday.

The shooting happened in September 2019.

Egbert is accused of abducting and tying a man up inside a home. Authorities said when they arrived on the scene, Egbert led them on a chase, wrecked his vehicle, and fired shots at them.

Two deputies were wounded, including Sullivan, who was shot in the head and spent months recovering.

Egbert faces between 20 years and a life sentence for each charge. He will be sentenced at a later date.

