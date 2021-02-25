Local dermatologist tells how to keep our hair and skin healthy

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - From the severe weather, a global pandemic and every day life, many people are suffering in a variety of ways. That includes hair loss, breakouts and even extremely dry skin. We talked with a local dermatologist about ways you can keep your hair and skin healthy.
Dr. Jasmine Hollinger is a Board Certified dermatologist.
Dr. Hollinger said, “I practice general dermatology which is a little bit of everything. But I have a specialty in Integrative Dermatology which is basically marrying traditional and alternative or complimentary medicine together so basically I look at the patient holistically, and I’m the only one in the state of Mississippi that has this certification, so this is something that I’m very passionate about. Treating the whole person.”
One of the most common complaints even before the COVID-19 pandemic and probably even more so now is hair loss.
Dr. Hollinger said, “yes anyone can experience hair loss. There are several different types of hair loss so it just depends on the type specifically to know how common it is. But the two most common types of hair loss in both men and women are female and male pattern hair loss and the other term for hair loss is alopecia. So that term may, you know hear that term floating around. And there are two hair losses that are usually due to a person’s age, genetics and hormonal influences and some of the other types of hair losses that are out there, they can be caused by potentially similar factors but it really just depends on the type of hair loss.”
Masks are necessary but they can be a breeding ground for breakouts.
Hollinger said, “we are seeing what we call maskne so its acne due to masks. Some of the thought behind why masks are creating acne and we can see this, and just because, this is a disclaimer, just because you’ve never had acne before doesn’t mean that you cannot get it with a mask because we are seeing people who have never had acne before developing it due to the mask. And it can actually worsen it in people who already have a history of acne. But some of the reasons behind why we think the masks cause acne one reason is because we’re talking in the masks, we’re breathing in the masks and so it traps warm moist air and moisture and so that can become a breeding ground for bacteria.”
Dr. Hollinger says don’t put off seeing your dermatologist if you are concerned about COVID precautions.
“Our skin is actually the largest organ in our body, of our body so you know whatever you’re doing internally is gonna be reflected in how healthy your skin is. So I would say, again going back to my special interest in holistic care is taking care of the whole person. So that means eating right, drinking plenty of water, you know trying to de-stress as much as you can because definitely if any of that is out of balance then that’s going to be a reflection of what your skin looks like,” Dr. Hollinger said.
Dr. Hollinger says please wear your masks but wash them often. To reach Dr. Hollinger you can call 601-636-1658.
