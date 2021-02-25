Local dermatologist tells how to keep our hair and skin healthy

Hollinger said, “we are seeing what we call maskne so its acne due to masks. Some of the thought behind why masks are creating acne and we can see this, and just because, this is a disclaimer, just because you’ve never had acne before doesn’t mean that you cannot get it with a mask because we are seeing people who have never had acne before developing it due to the mask. And it can actually worsen it in people who already have a history of acne. But some of the reasons behind why we think the masks cause acne one reason is because we’re talking in the masks, we’re breathing in the masks and so it traps warm moist air and moisture and so that can become a breeding ground for bacteria.”