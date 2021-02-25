Legislation could help cities manage bond debt, reduce borrowing costs amid COVID-19

WASHINGTON, D.C. (WLBT) - A bipartisan bill introduced in the U.S. Senate could give cities like Jackson a boost in fixing its roads, water and sewer systems.
U.S. Sens. Roger Wicker (R) and Debbie Stabenow (D) have introduced the Lifting Our Communities through Advance Liquidation for Infrastructure Act of 2021.
The bill, also called the LOCAL Infrastructure Act, would re-authorize “advance refunding” to allow states and cities to refinance their existing bond debt and reduce borrowing costs for public projects.
Advance refunding options have been unavailable for state and local governments since 2017.
The measure is being introduced to help state and local governments shore up finances and continue investing in public needs during the coronavirus pandemic.
However, the announcement also comes as cities like Jackson struggle to recover from the recent winter storms.
“Over the past year, I have heard firsthand from local leaders about the strain the COVID-19 crisis is putting on state and local budgets,” Stabenow said. “That’s why I partnered with Sen. Wicker to introduce the LOCAL Infrastructure Act, which will make it less expensive for state and local governments to invest in hospitals, roads, schools and other critical infrastructure.”
Under the measure, state and local governments would have the option of a one-time refinancing of outstanding bond debt for more favorable rates or conditions during a bond’s lifespan.
The refinancing would be akin to a family refinancing a home and could save cities like Jackson millions of dollars over time in borrowing costs.
The idea is that cities would take those savings and reinvest them in new public projects.
For Jackson, the ability to refinance could free up millions of dollars.
As of 2019, Jackson had about $206.5 million in outstanding water and sewer bond debt.
Jackson is expected to pay off the debt by 2041. However, by then, the city will also have paid more than $129 million in interest.
In fact, more than half of the $19 million the city is expected to pay on the bonds this year will go toward interest.
Meanwhile, Jackson struggles to bring in collections due to complications with its water billing system. At the same time, it is facing an estimated $2 billion in water and sewer repair needs.
Nationwide, cities will need an estimated $1 trillion is needed to maintain and expand water service over the next 25 years, according to the American Society of Civil Engineers (ASCE) drinking water report card.
In Mississippi, the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) estimates that Mississippi needs $4.8 billion over the next 20 years to fund safe drinking water improvements, the ASCE reports.
The bill is co-sponsored by Sens. John Barrasso (R-Wyo.), Michael Bennett (D-Colo.), Jim Inhofe (R-Okla.), Tammy Baldwin (D-Wisc.), Shelley Moore Capito (R- W. Va.), Bob Menendez (D-N.J.), Jerry Moran (R-Kansas), Jeanne Shaheen (D-N.H.), Lisa Murkowski (R-Alaska), Chris Van Hollen (D-N.J.), Deb Fischer (R-Neb.), John Boozman (R-Ark.) and Jacky Rosen (R-Nev.).
