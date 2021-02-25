Jackson mayor extends youth curfew for another five days

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Jackson Mayor Chokwe Antar Lumumba has extended the city’s youth curfew for another five days.
The curfew has been in place since Feb. 3, in response to an increase in violent crime. The curfew is set to expire five days from Feb. 25.
Rules prohibit individuals 17 years and younger from being on any public street, highway, park, vacant lot, or any other public place within the city between 10 p.m. and 5 a.m.
Exceptions include youth who are accompanied by parents or guardians, teens who are working or individuals who are out seeking medical assistance.
Copyright 2021 WLBT. All rights reserved.