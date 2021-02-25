‘I feel Nick’s spirit with me’: Mother won’t give up on answers in slain son’s case

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - “I feel Nick’s spirit with me a lot.”
Nancy Boykin is talking about her son, Nicholas Boykin, who was beaten and shot to death in August 2019. He was found dead on Horton Avenue in Jackson after leaving his home in Rankin County with friends.
It’s been a year-and-a-half and Nancy is exhausted with grief and frustration.
“I want some answers from Jackson because it’s their responsibility what happens to Nick’s case and whether it goes cold case or not.”
She says that’s because she was told around six months ago that the homicide could turn into a cold case.
JPD Spokesman Sam Brown says cold case is not the case, although there are no details they can release right now.
“There are no updates on this case right now,” said Brown. “It is still an open investigation and investigators are still looking at possible leads.”
Nancy Boykin has also reached out to Rankin County to help.
“We want them to see that the last time anyone seen Nick, he was here in Rankin County,” Nancy Boykin said. “He was picked up from my house. We did not see him alive after that moment.”
Rankin County officials say since the evidence shows Nick died in Jackson, their hands are tied. They can’t investigate a case in Jackson because of jurisdictional lines.
Nancy says Nick’s children didn’t smile for a long time. As for her, they’re why she goes on.
“I get out of the bed every day because of my grandkids, which if they weren’t here, I’d probably still be in the bed,” she said.
Sam Brown says investigators need to be thorough in order to bring a solid case when they make an arrest.
“Our hearts go out to the family, the victim’s families that are involved,” he said. “It’s not an overnight thing. We have to take our time and do it the right way so that justice can be served.”
Copyright 2021 WLBT. All rights reserved.