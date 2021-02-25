Hotel guests evacuate after Vicksburg bomb threat

VICKSBURG, Miss. (WLBT) - Guests inside a Vicksburg Hampton Inn had to evacuate after a bomb threat at a nearby gas station, the Vicksburg Post reports.
Firefighters and police responded to Circle K at the intersection of Clay Street and Old Highway 27 Wednesday evening.
Guests had to leave the hotel as a precaution, but WLBT is awaiting word on exactly what happened and if guests have been allowed to return to their rooms.
This is the second incident involving a bomb threat within a week.
The previous threat was at Murphy’s Express last weekend.
Copyright 2021 WLBT. All rights reserved.