Hotel guests evacuate after Vicksburg bomb threat
By WLBT Digital | February 25, 2021 at 7:11 AM CST - Updated February 25 at 7:12 AM

VICKSBURG, Miss. (WLBT) - Guests inside a Vicksburg Hampton Inn had to evacuate after a bomb threat at a nearby gas station, the Vicksburg Post reports.

Firefighters and police responded to Circle K at the intersection of Clay Street and Old Highway 27 Wednesday evening.

Guests had to leave the hotel as a precaution, but WLBT is awaiting word on exactly what happened and if guests have been allowed to return to their rooms.

This is the second incident involving a bomb threat within a week.

The previous threat was at Murphy’s Express last weekend.

