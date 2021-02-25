First Alert Forecast: unsettled pattern remains late week, into weekend

THURSDAY: The front will continue to push southward – still yielding a few showers through the morning hours south of I-20. Temperatures will still work their way back into the 60s and 70s the afternoon hours amid a variably to mostly cloudy sky. Rain, storm chances increase overnight as the front acts as a train track for a disturbance to ride along it. Lows will be generally in the 50s.
FRIDAY: The front will continue to act as a train track for shower activity through the day. Temperatures will still work their way through the 60s amid the clouds and rain. Rain chances will tend to be highest for areas along and north of I-20, tending to fade into the afternoon hours. A few more, scattered, shower chances emerge into the overnight period. Lows will drop into the 50s.
EXTENDED FORECAST: Our unsettled weather pattern continues from late week until mid-next week over the Gulf States, keeping waves of rain pushing past the area on a daily basis. A front lifts back over the area as a warm front into the weekend, pushing highs in the 70s Saturday and Sunday. The bulk of the rain will push north of the region, but random opportunities for rain will exist. A cold front will push through Monday ushering a cool down into mid-next week, but will keep rain chances through Wednesday, before drying out.
Patrick Ellis
WLBT/FOX 40 First Alert Meteorologist
