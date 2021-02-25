Edgar Egbert gets 210 years being bars after 2019 shooting of Madison Co. deputies

MADISON CO., Miss. (WLBT) - Edgar Egbert, the man accused of shooting Madison County deputy Brad Sullivan, pleaded guilty to six counts of attempted murder Thursday.
Egbert is accused of abducting and tying a man up inside a home. Authorities said when they arrived on the scene, Egbert led them on a chase, wrecked his vehicle, and fired shots at them.
Two deputies were wounded, including Sullivan, who was shot in the head and spent months recovering.
Sullivan was in court Thursday to witness the sentencing of the man that left him paralyzed. Egbert was sentenced to 210 years.
Sullivan left the courtroom relieved, reflecting on his long road to recovery.
Deputy Brad Sullivan said, “It’s been a long road, it’s been a long way to go. Hoping one day I might be able to get around and walk a little more and maybe be able to do some more stuff with my kids.”
In court, Egbert said his intention was to die the day he fired nearly 100 rounds at deputies.
Madison County Sheriff Randy Tucker testified in court that Egbert had a calculated plan to kill law enforcement and that he should receive the maximum sentence. Tucker and Sullivan the first to embrace as court was adjourned.
Sheriff Randy Tucker said, “It will stay with us forever. I know Brad and I shared a hug. It was a little bit high tighter and a little bit more love. He’s endured more than any of us could ever imagine and I’m glad to have them here. God’s got a reason for him to still be here. We’re going to stay with him.”
Madison County prosecutors said they would have sought the death penalty but now have relief that Egbert will never be a free man.
Copyright 2021 WLBT. All rights reserved.