Communities lend helping hands to those in need during ongoing water crisis

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - For some in the Capital City, it’s has been more than a week without running water.
As Jackson’s water crisis continues, the community comes together to make sure residents have their basic needs met.
“I’ve been in Jackson 53 years but I don’t remember having this problem before,” said Dorothy Hopkins after a container of water was filled outside her apartment building Wednesday. The 75-year-old has no running water and lives in Madonna Manor.
She is one of hundreds of Jackson residents receiving water during State Representative De’Keither Stamps’s daily deliveries of bottled and non-drinking water.
“I’m unable to carry water and I can’t lift over 30 pounds and so I just appreciate y’all for bringing this water out here. I really do thank God,” said Hopkins.
Last week Stamps began hauling two 600-pound tanks in his truck and on a trailer, making water deliveries throughout south and west Jackson and Hinds County.
“A lot of these people treat me like their grandson, and I love them to death,” said Stamps. “I can only imagine if it was my grandmother or if it was my aunt, and a lot of folks don’t have people to come take care of them.”
At Wingfield High School, hundreds of cars lined up in the parking lot for assistance. The Wingfield High School Alumni Association and JPS Partner in Education organized a food, bottled water and potable water giveaway.
The items were donated by the Mississippi Food Network, Word of Life Ministries, Walmart, Sam’s, Kroger, Fairview Grocery and Piggly Wiggly, JPS faculty and staff and others.
They were prepared to serve up the 1,300 people in the area.
“This community is without water. Many are without electricity,” said JPD Partners in Education Director Thea Faulker. “So they collaborated with the Wingfield staff and parents and got community partners together. They’re providing support to families while they’re struggling.”
The Mississippi Black Women’s Round Table also donated resources to help the effort.
“Community saves community. Community steps in,” said MS Black Women’s Round Table Executive Director Cassandra Welchlin. “They save each other and so it’s visible here. You can see it happening right now.”
The Wingfield drives continue Thursday and Friday. Stamps will make deliveries until water is restored.
