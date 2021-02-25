Boil water notice lifted for Crystal Springs

CRYSTAL SPRINGS, Miss. (WLBT) - A precautionary boil water notice has been lifted for the town of Crystal Springs.
Mayor Sally Garland made the announcement Thursday morning, a little more than a week after a power outage in the Copiah County town caused water service to shut down.
Meanwhile, the mayor said electricity had been restored for almost every customer in the town on Tuesday.
Crystal Springs had been hit hard by last week’s winter storms, with homes and businesses across the town without water and electricity for days.
“Our people have really suffered,” she writes. “We are recovering.”
