Vicksburg mayor wants to replace water plant, hiring engineering firm

VICKSBURG, Miss. (WLBT) - Vicksburg Mayor George Flaggs says the city’s water plant is obsolete, according to the Vicksburg Post.
The newspaper reports that Flaggs says it’s time to consider building a second plant in the south part of town.
Flaggs says the current plant is 53 years old and doesn’t pump a sufficient amount of water each day.
He says when it was built in 1968, the downtown area was not residential and didn’t have households that depended on it.
He plans to hire an engineering firm and appoint a committee to look at possible upgrades.
The city has yet to have water completely restored after last week’s storms wreaked havoc on Central Mississippi.
Copyright 2021 WLBT. All rights reserved.