Tisdale Library again flooded, used as refuge for homeless

In late October, work crews boarded up the facility after 3 On Your Side reported that the homeless had taken up residence there.
Boards used to seal off the library’s back entrance had been taken down and thrown at the bottom of the library’s rear steps.
Two windows along the front had been boarded up recently, while another window on the side of the building had been covered with plywood to prevent vagrants from entering.
A viewer notified WLBT of the situation following last week’s winter storms. The homeless likely took shelter there to escape the freezing rain, ice, and sub-freezing temperatures.
Meanwhile, the building’s basement is again flooded.
The Tisdale branch is located at 807 E. Northside Dr. The branch closed in 2017 due to flooding and black mold.
In late 2019, the Jackson/Hinds Library System abandoned its interest in the facility, turning it back over to the capital city.
JHLS has been leasing the branch.
Tisdale was one of the system’s most popular branches and was used by children from several nearby schools, including McWillie Elementary and Chastain Middle.
More than 16,700 books were checked out from the branch in 2016 making it the third most-used library in the Jackson-Hinds system, according to Mississippi Library Commission statistics.
The branch was named after the late newspaper publisher Charles Tisdale.
Jackson Director of Communications Michelle Atoa said she would look into the matter.
Copyright 2021 WLBT. All rights reserved.