Tiger Woods was headed to meet Drew Brees before rollover crash

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Tiger Woods was on his way to meet Drew Brees and other celebrities for a production shoot Tuesday when he was “seriously injured” in a car crash.
Woods was in Los Angeles over the weekend as the tournament host of the Genesis Invitational at Riviera Country Club, where he presented the trophy on Sunday. He was to spend Monday and Tuesday filming with Discovery-owned GOLFTV. A tweet Monday showed Woods in a cart smiling with comedian David Spade.
According to Golf Digest, also owned by Discovery, the TV shoot was on-course lessons for celebrities, such as Spade, Drew Brees, Justin Herbert, and Dwyane Wade, at Rolling Hills Country Club.
Woods was seriously injured when his SUV rolled over and ended up on its side in suburban Los Angeles, authorities said. The golf superstar had to be pulled out through the windshield, and his agent said he was undergoing leg surgery.
Woods was alone in the SUV when it crashed shortly before 7:15 a.m., and no other cars were involved, the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department said. He was alert as firefighters pried open the front windshield to get him out, said Christopher Thomas, a spokesman for the county Fire Department.
Images showed the SUV on its side, with its front end heavily damaged, just off the side of a road near a hillside. An ambulance took the 45-year-old to a hospital, authorities said.
