Statewide tornado drill begins 9:15 a.m. Wed.

Statewide tornado drill begins 9:15 a.m. Wed.
This drill was supposed to happen last week during severe weather preparedness week but the ice storm forced the change. (Source: WAVE 3 News)
By WLBT Digital | February 24, 2021 at 7:41 AM CST - Updated February 24 at 7:42 AM

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Expect to hear sirens just after 9 a.m. Wednesday all across the state, but there’s no cause for alarm.

The National Weather Service is hosting a statewide tornado drill to prepare the state for a real tornado.

This drill was supposed to happen last week during severe weather preparedness week but the ice storm forced the change.

Here are some tips in the event of a real tornado:

  • If you find yourself outside when a tornado is near, leave the mobile home, even if it has tie-downs find shelter in a building with a strong foundation and that’s a good distance away from the mobile home.
  • If you are at work or school go to a basement or inside a hallway. Avoid places with wide-span roofs like a cafeteria or an auditorium.
  • Make sure to use your arms to protect your neck and head.
  • If you’re outside when a tornado hits, get in sturdy buildings, if a shelter is not available or there is no time to get indoors lie in a ditch.
  • If you are your car, never try to out-drive a tornado because they can change direction really quickly and lift your vehicle.

Copyright 2021 WLBT. All rights reserved.