Statewide tornado drill begins 9:15 a.m. Wed.

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Expect to hear sirens just after 9 a.m. Wednesday all across the state, but there’s no cause for alarm.
The National Weather Service is hosting a statewide tornado drill to prepare the state for a real tornado.
This drill was supposed to happen last week during severe weather preparedness week but the ice storm forced the change.
Here are some tips in the event of a real tornado:
- If you find yourself outside when a tornado is near, leave the mobile home, even if it has tie-downs find shelter in a building with a strong foundation and that’s a good distance away from the mobile home.
- If you are at work or school go to a basement or inside a hallway. Avoid places with wide-span roofs like a cafeteria or an auditorium.
- Make sure to use your arms to protect your neck and head.
- If you’re outside when a tornado hits, get in sturdy buildings, if a shelter is not available or there is no time to get indoors lie in a ditch.
- If you are your car, never try to out-drive a tornado because they can change direction really quickly and lift your vehicle.
