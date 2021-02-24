Rep. Thompson claims that a member of the Proud Boys has tried to call him

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Mississippi Representative Bennie Thompson is claiming that a member of a far-right group has tried to get in touch with him.
Thompson told The Grio that a person affiliated with the Proud Boys called one of his Mississippi offices after news broke of his lawsuit against them and former President Donald Trump, charging them with inciting an insurrection at the U.S. Capitol in January.
“He wanted to talk to me before the lawyers started talking. Obviously, I am not going to talk to him because the suit is filed,” Thompson told the magazine.
The Proud Boys, listed as an extemist group by the Southern Poverty Law Center, describe themselves as “anti-political correctness” and have united around an “anti-white guilt” agenda.
They are also the group Trump infamously told to “stand back and stand by” during a debate with President Biden last fall.
Five people allegedly linked to the group have been arrested for their involvement in the riot on the U.S. Capitol.
Thompson’s lawsuit accuses Trump and his former attorney Rudy Giuliani of conspiring with the Proud Boys along with another extremist group, the Oath Keepers, in the January attack.
This after Trump was acquitted by the United States Senate on the grounds of incitement. Trump was, however, impeached by the House of Representatives.
Copyright 2021 WLBT. All rights reserved.