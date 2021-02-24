Pelosi gives shoutout to Rep. Thompson, calls him a ‘pioneer’ in health and education reform

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - House Speaker Nancy Pelosi has given a shoutout to Mississippi Congressman Bennie Thompson.
On Twitter Tuesday, Pelosi called Thompson an “advocate for the social and economic needs of the vulnerable” and a “pioneer in health & education reform.”
“A son of the Civil Rights Movement, [Bennie Thompson] protects America and the free exercise of our fundamental rights,” the Speaker wrote.
Pelosi has been spotlighting Black congressmen and women in honor Black History Month.
Thompson is the only Black U.S. representative in Mississippi and the first African-American to chair the House Homeland Security Committee.
Thompson, along with the NAACP, is also currently suing former President Donald Trump alleging that he incited the deadly riot at the U.S. Capitol on January 6.
