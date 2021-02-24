‘No one told us no’: Wingfield High organizes massive food, water giveaway in 3 days

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Honks, waves, and lots of smiles filled the parking lot of Wingfield High School Wednesday afternoon.
So did the sweet aroma of charcoal-grilled barbecue.
You would have thought it was a festival or celebration of sorts, but instead, the school’s principal and graduation coach rallied the community to meet the needs of students, families, and friends of Wingfield.
Last week’s deadly storms hit Mississippi hard, leaving hundreds of thousands of people without food and water.
And Thursday, about a thousand people, many of whom are still without one of those resources, got a hot meal and both potable and non-potable water.
“This was really needed,” one mom, named Gwendolyn Baker said.
It all started last week when Principal Roderick Smith and Graduation Coach Michael Collins pitched the idea to those on the frontline.
“Our teachers and staff have passion for our scholars,” Coach Michael Collins said. “Once we got their buy-in, everything else was smooth sailing.”
The Zoom call was Sunday and the strategy was simple.
Everyone at the meeting reached out to their sphere of influence and we met again Monday night for an update.
“No one told us no,” Collins said. “It’s been overwhelming, the business sector as well as the personal and private sector.”
The individuals are too numerous to name, but here are the businesses and organizations that opened their hands and hearts.
- Mississippi Food Network
- Word of Life Ministries
- Walmart
- Sam’s
- Kroger
- Mississippi Black Women’s Roundtable
- Fairway Grocery, Morton, MS
- Wingfield Alumni Association
- Wingfield Parent Teacher Student Association
- Piggly Wiggly Grocery
- Wingfield High School teachers, staff and parents
- JPS Partners in Education
- JPS Child Nutrition Services
“We put the students in the forefront and everyone else was ready to help,” Principal Roderick Smith said. “We just appreciate the love everybody has shown to our scholars.”
One of the first people the principal and coach reached out to, was Michael Collins, a Wingfield Falcon who graduated in 1996, now alumni association president.
“I will put my life on the line for Wingfield High,” Collins said boldly.
Michael Collins said he’ll give anything to Wingfield because the school gave him everything.
“My cousin and best friend, Kenneth Woods, was accidentally shot in 1994,” Collins recalled. “We were in the same room when the gun went off. Both in 11th grade.
Collins credits his high school counselor then, Richard Clayton, for turning his life around and preventing him from dropping out of school, fueled by hurt, hate, and anger.
“He reached out to me to help nurture me and helped me get through it, and I’ve had a passion for the school ever since.”
Today, he owns Collins Roofing and Remodeling but put his business on hold to help his fellow Falcons, despite not having water in his own home.
“It’s a bigger need out here than just me. It’s beyond us. How are we gonna be servants if we’re not willing to sacrifice in our lack,” Michael Collins said.
The school has seen its share of challenges and setbacks, but Collins says there’s another side of the school.
“Wingfield always feels left out, people want to give it a bad name, but there are some scholars with some bright futures, and it’s not all bad,” he added.
In addition to water, the menu included hamburgers, hot dogs, fruit, milk, cereal, and chips.
And not one person left without the main course... hope.
Copyright 2021 WLBT. All rights reserved.