Natchez PD makes two arrests in 2018 double-homicide, search continues for third suspect

NATCHEZ, Miss. (WLBT) - Two men have been arrested and Natchez police are searching for a third in connection to a double homicide that happened in 2018.
On November 9, 2018, officers of the Natchez Police Department responded to Stew Pot on East Franklin Street in reference to shots fired.
When officers arrived on scene they found a 2006 Honda had crashed into the wall of the Stew Pot.
The vehicle had been shot several times. Tavonte White, 23, of Natchez, and Alisha Justice, 21, of Missouri City, Texas, were killed in the incident.
On February 23, 2021 the Natchez Police department have made two arrests in the double homicide. Jameco Davis and Kendarrius Davis have been charged with two counts of murder. No bond has been set.
The Natchez Police department is actively seeking Jacqlaurence Jackson in connection with this double homicide. Jacqlaurence Jackson should be considered armed and dangerous.
If you should come in contact with him please notify your local authority or call 911. If you know the whereabouts of Jacqlaurence Jackson please contact Crime Stoppers at 1-888-442- 5001.
