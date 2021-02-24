MHP: Bicyclist struck, killed in hit and run crash on Nissan Dr.

MADISON COUNTY, Miss. (WLBT) - A bicyclist was struck by a car and killed Tuesday evening.
Around 7:00 pm MHP responded to Nissan Dr. where the person was found.
Preliminary investigation shows, that a bicyclist was struck by a vehicle on Nissan Dr and killed. The vehicle left the scene traveling south on Nissan Dr.
No vehicle information is available at this time. The name of the bicyclist is pending notification of next of kin. If any information from the public please notify the Mississippi Highway Patrol. This accident is under investigation.
