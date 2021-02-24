Woman dies on scene in Sharkey Co. after vehicle flips several times

SHARKEY CO., Miss. (WLBT) - A woman is dead after a single-vehicle crash in Sharkey County.
The Mississippi Highway Patrol says troopers responded to US 61, south of MS 1 around 9 p.m. Tuesday.
Investigators say a Buick LaCross was traveling north on US 61 when the driver left the roadway and overturned several times.
The driver was thrown from the vehicle and killed on the scene, state police say.
The driver’s name will be released once family members are notified.
Copyright 2021 WLBT. All rights reserved.