JPD seeking public help in identifying man caught on camera stealing from residential building

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - The Jackson Police Department is searching for a man wanted for stealing several items from a residential building.
Police captured the suspect on security footage. He is seen peering into a window wearing a blue beanie hat and an American Flag mask covering his face. He has glasses and a colorful hoodie.
JPD is asking the public if they know who this is to turn him in to police. The suspect is accused of taking a pressure washer, couch, and television and driving away in an older model GMC pickup.
If you recognize him, the vehicle, or have any additional info regarding this incident, call CrimeStoppers at 601.355.TIPS(8477). A cash reward is possible if your info results in an arrest.
