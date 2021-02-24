Governor Reeves and two Jackson City Council members respond to Mayor’s comments

Banks said, “I absolutely agree it is very important that we work together. Listen, I know it’s campaign season but right now we are in a crisis and we need all hands on deck. We need as many volunteers, the guys that are up here volunteering their time to help distribute the water. This is the time to cut all the bickering out and to make sure that we’re working together, you know, to help ensure that we can serve those who are most vulnerable.”