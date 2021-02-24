Governor Reeves and two Jackson City Council members respond to Mayor’s comments

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Jackson’s Ward 3 Councilman Kenneth Stokes says he will respond to Mayor Lumumba during a news conference Wednesday morning. We did talk with two council members who share support for the Mayor.
We also have reaction from Governor Tate Reeves.
Governor Reeves said, “Let me say that again. The state does not run the water system in the City of Jackson. Perhaps we should.”
Governor Reeves was asked about Mayor Lumumba’s comments during his press briefing Tuesday afternoon.
Reeves said, “The first I heard from the mayor was yesterday at 1:38 p.m. yesterday afternoon via text. I immediately responded. But all of that is semantics. What’s important is that we focus on getting the people that need help, help.”
The Governor also discussed the condition of Jackson’s infrastructure.
“Many of these challenges in their water system were born over literally 30, 40, 50 years of negligence and ignoring the challenges of the pipes and the system.”
Governor Reeves added:
“That 50 years of deferred maintenance is not something we’re going to fix in the next 6 to 8 hours. But what we can do is work very hard to get the citizens of Mississippi and the citizens of Jackson the things that they need.”
Two Jackson City Council members, President Aaron Banks and Angelique Lee, were with tankers helping residents fill containers with potable water. They talked with us about the Mayor’s concerns.
Banks said, “I absolutely agree it is very important that we work together. Listen, I know it’s campaign season but right now we are in a crisis and we need all hands on deck. We need as many volunteers, the guys that are up here volunteering their time to help distribute the water. This is the time to cut all the bickering out and to make sure that we’re working together, you know, to help ensure that we can serve those who are most vulnerable.”
Angelique Lee said, “Right now the constituents are suffering. They are asking for help and so that’s what we need to do as a council is pull together, help our constituents and the only way we can do it is by working together.”
Banks says some people waited for 3 hours Monday to get the potable water at this site at Forest Hill High School. He is expecting 7 pallets of drinking water Wednesday. Councilwoman Lee says 6 pallets will be available at this location behind Callaway High School.
Banks says the tanker he has on site came from the City of Clinton. Lee says a local businessman provided the tanker at the Callaway location.
