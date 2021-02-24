First Alert Forecast: warm, breezy Wednesday; unsettled pattern begins tonight

WEDNESDAY: Sunshine will shine bright once again to, at least, start the day off. Expect highs in the lower and middle 70s through the afternoon with clouds increase from the west amid breezy southwest flow. Scattered showers return through Wednesday night as a front slips southward over the state. Lows will drop into the upper 40s and lower 50s.
THURSDAY: The front will continue to push southward – still yielding a few showers through the morning hours south of I-20. Temperatures will still work their way back into the 60s the afternoon hours amid a variably to mostly cloudy sky. Rain, storm chances increase overnight as the front acts as a train track for a disturbance to ride along it. Lows will be in the upper 40s and lower 50s.
EXTENDED FORECAST: Our unsettled weather pattern continues from late week until mid-next week over the Gulf States, keeping waves of rain pushing past the area on a daily basis. Friday will be in the lower to middle 60s with rain chances remaining elevated through mid-day. A front lifts back over the area as a warm front into the weekend, pushing highs in the 70s Saturday and Sunday. The bulk of the rain will push north of the region, but random opportunities for rain will exist. A cold front will push through Monday ushering a cool down into mid-next week, but will keep rain chances through Wednesday, before drying out.
