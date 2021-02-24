First Alert Forecast: warm, breezy Wednesday; unsettled pattern begins tonight

EXTENDED FORECAST: Our unsettled weather pattern continues from late week until mid-next week over the Gulf States, keeping waves of rain pushing past the area on a daily basis. Friday will be in the lower to middle 60s with rain chances remaining elevated through mid-day. A front lifts back over the area as a warm front into the weekend, pushing highs in the 70s Saturday and Sunday. The bulk of the rain will push north of the region, but random opportunities for rain will exist. A cold front will push through Monday ushering a cool down into mid-next week, but will keep rain chances through Wednesday, before drying out.