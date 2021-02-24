Canton’s boil water notice lifted

CANTON, Miss. (WLBT) - The boil water notice in Canton is lifted.
This comes after days of unsafe water pressure due to last week’s historic ice storm across Mississippi.
Canton Mayor William Truly, Jr. says a number of fractured and broken water lines were to blame for the shortages.
“We have aging infrastructure,” he said. “We have infrastructure that’s 50 years of age and older, and when you freeze those pipes, the natural consequence is to rupture.”
He says the aging infrastructure is something the city needs to address, despite the possibility of a large cost to fix.
For now, Canton residents can resume using their water safely.
Copyright 2021 WLBT. All rights reserved.