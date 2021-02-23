Yazoo City police on the hunt for nearly seven masked thieves in connection to gas station robbery

YAZOO CITY, Miss. (WLBT) - Yazoo City police are on the lookout for a group of masked men who stormed a convenience store and robbed a clerk.
On February 14, 2021, just after 8 pm, approximately seven masked individuals entered the Quick & East convenience store located on West Broadway and robbed the clerk.
Many of them were armed.
If you have information about this robbery, please call the Yazoo City Police Department at 662-746-1131 or CrimeStoppers at 662-746-TIPS.
CrimeStoppers is offering a reward of up to $1,000 for information leading to the arrest of any of these individuals. As always, information can be reported anonymously.
