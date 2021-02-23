Warren Co. woman falls at her home, dies of hypothermia

WARREN COUNTY, Miss. (WLBT) - A 66-year-old woman has died of hypothermia after falling at her home.
According to Warren County Coroner Doug Huskey, Pearl Deckard was pronounced dead Sunday morning at Merit Health River Region Hospital in Vicksburg.
Warren County Sheriff Martin Pace said Deckard had walked out the back door of her home before slipping and falling. Her husband would later find her injured and unconscious.
Huskey said Deckard died from multiple organ failure as a result of hypothermia.
Copyright 2021 WLBT. All rights reserved.