Traffic alert: I-55 to close at Terry Rd. for cable repairs

TERRY, Miss. (WLBT) - If you live in Terry, make sure you plan trips ahead as a major exit will be shutting down.
The Terry Police Department announced the traffic alert on its Facebook page.
Interstate 55 at the Terry exit will be shut down on Tuesday, Feb 23 at 10:15 a.m. in both directions so crews can work to fix the cable lines that were damaged by the winter storm.
Traffic will be backed up while they attempt to bring the lines across the interstate.
There’s no timeline on when the work will be complete.
