Tigers stay unbeaten, beat Grambling

JACKSON, Miss. - On a historic evening, the Jackson State Tigers dueled it out with Grambling State to remain undefeated in the SWAC on NBA TV.
In a tight first half, the home-standing Tigers held a tight advantage over Grambling State taking a 27-21 lead into the locker room. Coming out in the second half, JSU brought some major excitement from a huge put back dunk from Jayveous McKinnis before jumping out to their biggest lead at the 13:33 mark with a score of 43-29 after a Tristan Jarrett three-pointer.
Grambling State battled back toward the closing moments, but the Tigers made multiple clutch free throws to help seal the win by a final score of 63-59.
Jackson State was led by Jarrett with 26 points making 6-for-10 three pointers and received aid on the boards by McKinnis with 12 rebounds and three blocks. Isaiah Williams also got into the doubles column with 10 rebounds and two blocks.
As a team, JSU finished 10-for-21 from three-point territory and 21-for-58 from the floor. With the win, the Tigers improve to 7-5 overall and 7-0 in SWAC play.Jackson State became the first collegiate men’s program to host and win on NBA TV.
They return to the court on Saturday at Mississippi Valley State on the road with a 4:30 tip-off.
