Tests reveal Jackson water likely contaminated

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - The city of Jackson is telling residents not to drink the water until they boil it first.
Tuesday, the city issued a drinking water warning, citing the amount of turbidity, or cloudiness, in the water.
Turbidity is a good indicator of whether disease-causing organisms are present in the water.
“This tells us whether we are effectively filtering the water supply. A water sample taken today, Feb. 23, 2021, shows turbidity levels greater than 1.0 turbidity units,” the warning reads. “This is above the standard of 0.30 turbidity units.
“Because of these high levels of turbidity, there is an increased chance that the water may contain disease-causing organisms.”
Residents are being told to bring water to a rolling boil for at least one minute and let it cool before using or to use bottled water.
Boiled or bottled water should be used for drinking, making ice, brushing teeth, washing dishes, and food preparation until further notice.
“Turbidity has no health effects. However, turbidity can interfere with disinfection and provide a medium for microbial growth.”
It also may indicate a presence of bacteria that could cause nausea, cramping, diarrhea, and headaches, the city writes.
Individuals who experience any of these symptoms are told to seek medical advice.
“People at increased risk should seek advice from their healthcare providers about drinking this water,” the warning reads.
The warning comes as Jackson works to restore water for tens of thousands of customers that were left with little to no water pressure following the winter storms. The storms froze up equipment at the O.B. Curtis Water Treatment Plant, causing water production to come to a standstill.
Because the water pressure in the system fell off, bacteria and other organisms could have more easily entered the system.
Prior to the warning, Jackson was already under a citywide boil water notice.
Copyright 2021 WLBT. All rights reserved.