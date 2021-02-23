Ole Miss powers past Texas, winstreak up to 19

Chatagnier doubled a 2-0 pitch to left field to start the sixth inning. With Gordon in to pitch for Kubichek after five innings, Graham scored Chatagnier on an RBI single to go up 2-1. Lucas Gordon then beaned Elko, leaving the bases loaded with no outs. After just 13 pitches, Gordon was replaced by Drew Shifflet. Dunhurst scored Gonzalez on a sacrifice fly to give Ole Miss a 3-1 which, which was later changed to 5-1 after a 2RBI single by Bench, scoring Elko and Graham. After an explosive top inning, the Rebels tallied four runs on three hits. Diamond retired three of the next four Longhorn batters.