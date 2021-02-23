Mississippi State bounces back to beat Texas Tech

ARLINGTON, TX. - For the third straight season, the No. 8 Mississippi State baseball program faced off with No. 12 Texas Tech in a neutral site contest and for the fourth time in those three seasons, State came away with a victory, 11-5, over the Red Raiders to close out the State Farm College Baseball Showdown.
The lead changed hands three times in the game and entered the ninth inning with State holding a one-run lead, 6-5. The Dawgs exploded for five runs in the ninth, which included a Rowdey Jordan RBI triple to start the scoring in the frame.
Jordan and Luke Hancock each plated three RBIs in the game, with Hancock launching his second home run of the season to lead of the Mississippi State (2-1) offense. Jordan was 2-for-5 with two extra base hits to go along with his three RBIs and one run scored. Hancock was on base three times in the game, adding a single and a walk to his home run.
Josh Hatcher and Scotty Dubrule each went 2-for-4 with a walk and one RBI, while Kamren James and Brad Cumbest both drove in single runs in the contest.
In his first career appearance at MSU, true freshman Jackson Fristoe (ND) worked three innings of scoreless baseball in the no decision. He didn’t allow a hit and struck out four in the outing, which included three walks and two hit batters. Graduate student Carlisle Koestler (1-0) got the win with 2 2/3 innings of one-run relief work against the Red Raiders. The right-hander struck out six batters in his first appearance of the season.
The MSU pitching staff piled up 15 more strikeouts to run the weekend total to 41 strikeouts in 27 innings of work. The 41 strikeouts mark the second time in the last three seasons that MSU fanned 40-plus batters in a weekend. That total is the second-most strikeouts in a three-game weekend series since at least 2005, trailing only the 43 strikeouts by the 2019 squad against Youngstown State on the opening weekend of the new Dudy Noble Field.
Dru Baker led Texas Tech (0-3) at the plate with two RBIs and Dylan Neuse reached base four times with three walks and one hit-by-pitch. He also scored twice. Jamie Hitt (0-1) took the loss with three runs allowed in 2 1/3 innings of work. He allowed four hits, walked one and struck out one batter.
