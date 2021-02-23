Mississippi State bounces back to beat Texas Tech

In his first career appearance at MSU, true freshman Jackson Fristoe (ND) worked three innings of scoreless baseball in the no decision. He didn’t allow a hit and struck out four in the outing, which included three walks and two hit batters. Graduate student Carlisle Koestler (1-0) got the win with 2 2/3 innings of one-run relief work against the Red Raiders. The right-hander struck out six batters in his first appearance of the season.