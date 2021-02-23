Miss. man shared over 4K images, 700 videos of minors in sex acts, feds say

GULFPORT, Miss. (WLBT) - A Perkinston man faces 50 years in prison for sharing hordes of x-rated images and videos of minors, U.S. District Judge Sul Ozerden said in a press release Tuesday.
Agents say Edward Lee Thomas, 48, of Perkinston, pleaded guilty to the production and possession of images of minors engaging in sexually explicit conduct.
Gulport Homeland Security Investigations received 95 images and 2 videos of child sexual abuse from The National Center for Missing and Exploited Children (NCMEC) in March of last year.
The investigation led agents to a home in Forrest County, where sexual abuse images of two minors had been taken.
Investigators executed a federal search warrant at Thomas’ home and said they found over 4,000 images and 700 videos.
Thomas will serve the maximum sentence of 600 months in federal prison, followed by a lifetime of supervised release, the courts say.
This case is a part of Project Safe Childhood, a nationwide initiative launched in May 2006 by the Department of Justice to combat the growing epidemic of child sexual exploitation and abuse.
Copyright 2021 WLBT. All rights reserved.