JSU women continue to roll with win over Grambling

JACKSON, Miss. - Ameshya Williams scored a game-high 20 points grabbed 14 rebounds to record her 10th double-double of the season and Jackson State raced past Grambling State 82-66 Monday afternoon from the Lee E. Williams Athletics and Assembly Center.
“Really proud of this team and we preserved through the adversity and earned a win on our home court,” said JSU head coach Tomekia Reed. “We really rebounded the ball well in the second half and that made a difference.”
Williams, who ranks in the top 10 nationally in blocked shots and rebounds, thought the team played with a sense of energy.
“We had good energy and we were excited to play,” Williams said. “It’s always great to get the win.” Williams was also effective from the free-throw line and went 8-for-12 and added four blocks and a steal.
Keshuna Luckett scored 13 points and finished a perfect 3-for-3 from the three-point line. The Jackson native also added five assists.
Dayzsha Rogan and Jariyah Covington each scored 13 points and Elexis Peyton helped out with 10 points. JSU won the battle in front of the basket and out-rebounded Grambling 40-32.
As a team, JSU shot 43.6 percent (24-for-55) from the floor.
JSU returns to the court Saturday at MVSU.
Copyright 2021 WLBT. All rights reserved.