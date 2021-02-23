JSU Basketball Dominates in Historic Victories

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - The Jackson State men’s and women’s basketball teams swept Grambling State on the national stage in last night’s SWAC victories. The games were the first collegiate match ups to be featured on NBA TV.
Ameysha Williams led the way for the JSU lady tigers with a game high of 20 points and 14 rebounds to capture the 82-66 victory.
“I’m extremely excited about our girls and how hard they came out,” said head coach Tomekia Reed. “Really proud of this team and we preserved through the adversity and earned a win on our home court.”
The JSU men remain undefeated in SWAC play after a dominant second half to pull away, 63-59. Tristan Jarrett scored 26 points, making 6-for-10 three pointers. Jayveous McKinnis helped out defensively with 12 rebounds and three blocks.
Both teams return to the court on Saturday at Mississippi Valley State.
