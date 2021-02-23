JPS supt. candid about water woes, ‘5 of 52 schools have strong water pressure’

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Jackson’s top educator, Dr. Errick Greene opened up on social media about the city’s ongoing water problems and the impact it’s having on learning.
“I wanted to just come in a talk to you a little bit, share some thoughts,” Jackson Public School Superintendent Dr. Errick Greene began by saying on the school’s Facebook account.
The district remains virtual Tuesday and Wednesday, due to the city’s ongoing water issues from last week’s storm.
Greene put the problem into perspective to help parents understand the magnitude of the district’s crisis.
“Just to put some numbers on it, just five of the 52 schools in the district, five of them had strong water pressure,” Greene said. “Five of them. So, the vast majority of our schools either had no water today or very low water pressure.”
See the full address here.
