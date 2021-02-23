JPS students to remain all-virtual through Wed.

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Jackson Public Schools students will continue an all-virtual learning February 23-24 due to low or no water pressure and power outages across the City of Jackson.
There will be no in-person learning.
The Child Nutrition On The Go team will prepare meals and deliver them throughout the city at normal times and drop-off locations. Parents may also pick up meals from 11:30 a.m.-1:30 p.m. at the following locations:
- McLeod Elementary, 1616 Sandlewood Place
- McWillie Elementary, 4851 McWillie Circle
- Kirksey Middle, 5377 Highland Drive
- Northwest Middle School, 7020 Highway 49 North
- Callaway High, 601 Beasley Road
- Lanier High, 833 W. Maple Street
- Murrah High, 1400 Murrah Drive
JPS will evaluate conditions at schools and keep provide additional updates throughout the week.
