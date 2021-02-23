JPS students to remain all-virtual through Wed.

JPS students to remain all-virtual through Wed.
(Source: WFIE)
By WLBT Digital | February 22, 2021 at 8:19 PM CST - Updated February 22 at 8:19 PM

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Jackson Public Schools students will continue an all-virtual learning February 23-24 due to low or no water pressure and power outages across the City of Jackson.

There will be no in-person learning.

The Child Nutrition On The Go team will prepare meals and deliver them throughout the city at normal times and drop-off locations. Parents may also pick up meals from 11:30 a.m.-1:30 p.m. at the following locations:

  • McLeod Elementary, 1616 Sandlewood Place
  • McWillie Elementary, 4851 McWillie Circle
  • Kirksey Middle, 5377 Highland Drive
  • Northwest Middle School, 7020 Highway 49 North
  • Callaway High, 601 Beasley Road
  • Lanier High, 833 W. Maple Street
  • Murrah High, 1400 Murrah Drive

JPS will evaluate conditions at schools and keep provide additional updates throughout the week.

Copyright 2021 WLBT. All rights reserved.