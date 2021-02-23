Jackson residents could see their water restored within the next few days

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - More than 40,000 Jackson residents are still experiencing little to no water pressure inside of their home.
This comes after the city’s water system was crippled during last weeks winter storms. But things could be changing very soon.
City leaders are now issuing an expected date on when they hope to have the water restored.
”We hope the majority of the city mid-week will start to see the restoration and maybe, hopefully, by the end of the week, the remainder of the city,” said city engineer Dr. Charles Williams. “We have to have a lot of things go perfectly over the next couple of days.”
Williams said one key component to meeting that expected date is an increase in water pressure at the J.H. Fewell and O. B. Curtis Water Treatment Plants.
“Last week, on Wednesday, we had around 37 psi (pounds per square inch). We got around 67, so that’s good,” said Williams. “We would like to get to hopefully about 75 either late today or tomorrow, so therefore you will see more water being restored into the system.”
However, as the water system continues to thaw out and improve, city leaders find themselves tackling another issue: Water main breaks.
The city is reporting more than 20 water main breaks. As of Monday, they’ve fixed 6 of them. Mayor Chokwe Antar Lumumba said the ruptures are leading to more problems.
“I would still say that filling those tanks is still the biggest problem,” the mayor said. “However, as that pressure increases, then that means we are pushing the force of water in a stronger capacity through our pipes and so we will see ruptures in some of the pipes across the city and so that will lead to a challenge and getting water in the distribution system. So we will then have to go and repair those breaks.”
Mayor Lumumba said the city council did approve building a $3 million shelter that would cover the city’s water system. Unfortunately, the winter storms came before construction could begin.
The city will continue to set up water distribution centers for residents to fill up on their containers with non-drinkable water.
The sites will be at Forrest Hill High School, 2607 Raymond Road, Jackson, Mississippi, 39212, and also at Raines Elementary. That address is 156 North Flag Chapel Road. Individuals need to bring containers.
